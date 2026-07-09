Governor Gurmeet Singh declares Uttarakhand 6th fully literate state

Uttarakhand literacy tops 98%: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand's literacy rate now tops 98%, meeting national adult literacy standards.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called it a "milestone" made possible by teamwork between people and the government.

He also said there's more to come, with plans to boost digital skills, financial know-how, and life skills across the state as part of building a developed India by 2047.