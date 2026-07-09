Governor Gurmeet Singh declares Uttarakhand 6th fully literate state
India
Big news for Uttarakhand: it's just been declared a fully literate state under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the ULLAS program.
The announcement came from Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh, making Uttarakhand the sixth state in India to reach this milestone, joining places like Goa and Sikkim.
Uttarakhand literacy tops 98%: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand's literacy rate now tops 98%, meeting national adult literacy standards.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called it a "milestone" made possible by teamwork between people and the government.
He also said there's more to come, with plans to boost digital skills, financial know-how, and life skills across the state as part of building a developed India by 2047.