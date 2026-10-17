Govind Mohan warns IPS officers of new internal security threats
India's top home secretary, Govind Mohan, told new IPS officers that the country's internal security is facing a whole new set of challenges.
Speaking at their passing-out event at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy, he emphasized the government's zero tolerance for terrorism and called for smarter teamwork among security agencies.
He also encouraged recruits to be ready for modern threats like drug trafficking, cybercrime, and illegal immigration.
Govind Mohan highlights Smart Border initiative
Mohan highlighted the Smart Border Initiative, using tech and surveillance to make borders safer.
He urged officers to tackle drug issues with digital tools for a Nasha-Mukt Bharat (drug-free India), noting that while insurgency in the Northeast is down, ethnic tensions still need attention.
Cybercrime was another big focus; Mohan wants young officers to use AI and digital skills to fight scams fueled by fake SIMs and mule bank accounts.
His advice was that officers would face technology and social media challenges and would need to find resources to come up with "creative solutions which are as per law."