Government caps trade margin on non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines at 30%

The government hopes that this move will tackle high trade mark-ups and make life-saving cancer medicines more affordable, PTI said, citing sources.

The cap could bring down the MRP of these drugs by up to 70%, resulting in annual savings of about ₹2,500 crore for patients.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has noted that non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines currently have an average price mark-up of around 170%, which can go as high as 700% or more.