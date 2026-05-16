Indian government tightens silver imports, follows recent gold import restrictions

The Indian government has revised its import policy for silver, moving several categories from "free" to "restricted." The new rules mandate government approval for importing silver bars, unwrought silver, semi-manufactured forms of silver and powder form. The changes were made through amendments in the import policy schedule under the ITC (HS) classification.

Trade balance Government's efforts to reduce import bill These import restrictions are part of a larger government strategy to tighten control over precious metals imports and reduce the country's rising import bill. Recently, the government has also hiked import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15%. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had also tightened norms for duty-free gold imports by gems and jewelry exporters under the Advance Authorisation scheme.

Compliance measures Stricter compliance conditions for repeat applicants Under the new rules, gold imports under the Advance Authorisation scheme will be limited to 100kg per license. First-time applicants will have to undergo a physical inspection of their manufacturing facilities before getting approvals. The DGFT has also introduced stricter compliance conditions for repeat applicants, who must fulfill at least 50% of export obligations under previous licenses before receiving new authorizations.

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Reporting requirements Exporters required to submit fortnightly reports Exporters importing gold duty-free will now be required to submit fortnightly reports, certified by chartered accountants, detailing their import and export transactions. Regional authorities will also have to provide monthly consolidated reports to the DGFT headquarters for central monitoring. These measures come after India's gold imports surged over 24% to a record $71.98 billion in 2025-26 despite lower import volumes.

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