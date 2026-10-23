DLs to have different colors for foreign nationals, Indians
What's the story
The Indian government has proposed major changes to the driving license (DL) system under the Motor Vehicles Rules. The proposals include introducing separate color schemes for Indian and foreign nationals on their licenses. The changes also seek to end the use of affidavits sworn before an executive magistrate or notary as proof of age and address due to potential misuse.
Application changes
Proposed changes in driving licenses
The proposed changes also include mandatory details like the holder's blood group, mobile number, and emergency contact on licenses.
The road transport ministry has proposed waiving fees for certain DL services if applicants use online Aadhaar authentication.
Currently, if an applicant can't produce any of the 12 documents listed by licensing authorities, they may accept an affidavit sworn before an executive magistrate or notary public as proof of age and address.
Document requirements
Verifiable documents required for proof of address, age, identity
Anil Chhikara, a motor vehicle licensing expert, explained that the use of simple affidavits is being phased out due to misuse. Applicants will now need to provide verifiable documents.
The new draft lists separate sets of documents for proof of address (Aadhaar card, EPIC, e-ration card), age (passport, school board mark sheets), and identity (Aadhaar, passports).
Tutorial and processing
Other proposed changes
The draft also suggests increasing the pass mark for the online safe-driving tutorial assessment from 60% to 75%. The safe-driving tutorial would be at least 30 minutes long, making assessments more stringent.
Licensing authorities would have to approve or reject online applications for changes in DL particulars within 15 days, with reasons for rejection.
An undecided change of address application after 30 days would be deemed approved under these proposals.