Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Goyal announces ₹3 lakh crore schemes for innovation
Union Minister Piyush Goyal just announced a massive ₹3 lakh crore package in Bengaluru to ramp up research, innovation, and job opportunities.
The plan sets aside ₹1 lakh crore for R&D and startups, while another ₹2 lakh crore goes toward incentives for creating new jobs.
There's also a big push for skill development and internships to help young people break into the startup and manufacturing worlds.
TL;DR
Operation Sindoor and national security
Goyal called Bengaluru's tech scene the "jewel in the crown" of India's economy, appreciating its global capability centers and entrepreneurs.
He also touched on national security, mentioning Operation Sindoor—a recent crackdown after a terrorist attack—emphasizing that protecting India's growth and integrity is top priority.