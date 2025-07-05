Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Goyal announces ₹3 lakh crore schemes for innovation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal just announced a massive ₹3 lakh crore package in Bengaluru to ramp up research, innovation, and job opportunities.

The plan sets aside ₹1 lakh crore for R&D and startups, while another ₹2 lakh crore goes toward incentives for creating new jobs.

There's also a big push for skill development and internships to help young people break into the startup and manufacturing worlds.