India Jul 05, 2025

Goyal announces ₹3 lakh crore schemes for innovation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal just announced a massive ₹3 lakh crore package in Bengaluru to ramp up research, innovation, and job opportunities.
The plan sets aside ₹1 lakh crore for R&D and startups, while another ₹2 lakh crore goes toward incentives for creating new jobs.
There's also a big push for skill development and internships to help young people break into the startup and manufacturing worlds.

Operation Sindoor and national security

Goyal called Bengaluru's tech scene the "jewel in the crown" of India's economy, appreciating its global capability centers and entrepreneurs.
He also touched on national security, mentioning Operation Sindoor—a recent crackdown after a terrorist attack—emphasizing that protecting India's growth and integrity is top priority.