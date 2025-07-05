Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Mumbai airport seizes 45 trafficked animals
Customs officials at Mumbai's airport stopped a passenger arriving from Thailand and discovered 45 wild animals hidden in their luggage—including raccoons, black foxes, iguanas, and hyraxes.
Sadly, many of these animals didn't survive the journey because of cramped and unsafe conditions.
TL;DR
Authorities suspect this could be part of larger smuggling network
Wildlife experts have helped stabilize the surviving animals, who will now be sent back to their home country under India's Wildlife Protection Act.
Authorities are digging deeper into the case and suspect this could be part of a larger smuggling network.
The incident highlights how wildlife trafficking is becoming a bigger problem at airports lately—raising concerns for both animal welfare and public health.