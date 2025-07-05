Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Nagaland towns face landslides, flooding due to incessant rain
Nagaland is facing heavy rains that have triggered landslides and flooding in Kohima and Dimapur.
Retaining walls near government buildings in Kohima have collapsed, damaging cars and making daily routines tough.
Low-lying areas in both cities are dealing with serious waterlogging.
TL;DR
More heavy rain expected till July 8
Flooding has slowed down traffic in Dimapur's busy spots like Nagarjan Road and United Colony.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from rivers because of flash flood risks, and all riverbank activities are on hold until the monsoon ends.
More heavy rain is expected till July 8, so residents are being asked to stay alert and follow safety guidelines.