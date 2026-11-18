Grandson and friend allegedly transferred 29.5L from 87-year-old Jagdish Singh
An 87-year-old retired Indian Navy serviceman, Jagdish Singh, was allegedly swindled by his own grandson and the grandson's friend.
Over six months, the duo quietly transferred ₹29.5 lakh from Singh's bank account and splurged it on trips and parties.
The fraud only came to light after someone noticed unusual activity in Singh's bank account.
Bulandshahr police recover vehicle and phones
Police tracked down the accused in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, recovering two mobile phones and the vehicle allegedly bought with the stolen funds.
Abhishek (the grandson) got ₹9.26 lakh while Tushar received ₹20.24 lakh.
Both are now in custody as police try to recover more money and check if anyone else was involved.