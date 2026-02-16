GRAP measures often too late for clean air

A recent study found that Delhi's big pollution control plan (GRAP) usually gets triggered only after air quality is already bad—sometimes way past safe limits. Between January 2025 and January 2026, emergency measures were rolled out 17 times, but mostly after the Air Quality Index (AQI) had already shot up.

Supreme Court said action should start at 350 Instead of acting early, authorities waited until AQI crossed 350 (and even hit over 400) before putting restrictions in place—even though the Supreme Court said action should start at 350.

For example, on January 3 last year, the AQI reached 371 before any order was given; in November it crossed 425 and rules were imposed the same day.

Up to 87% of planned inspections didn't happen A CAQM review of enforcement reports also flagged that many required actions—like site checks and mechanical sweeping—weren't done on time or at all.

In Delhi alone, up to 87% of planned inspections didn't happen; in parts of Haryana NCR it was almost all missed.

This likely prolonged exposure to unhealthy air.