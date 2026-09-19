Gray Maruti Alto hits 4 students on Greater Noida footpath
Four students from a local university were hit by a speeding gray Maruti Alto while walking on a footpath in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida.
The driver took off, but the whole incident was caught on video and quickly viral.
Student Gaurav fractured leg, Manish arrested
Gaurav suffered a fractured leg while Aayush, Krish, and Mohit had minor injuries.
Police tracked down the car and arrested the driver, Manish. He's now in custody as legal action moves forward.
As DCP Neem put it, "One person was injured, while three others sustained minor injuries. The person driving the car works for a real estate agent. Prima facie, it has emerged that the incident occurred due to rash and negligent driving. Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are being ensured regarding this matter," he said.