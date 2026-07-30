Greater Chennai Corporation faces ₹1,970cr deficit and nearly ₹2,000cr unpaid
India
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is struggling with a massive ₹1,970 crore deficit as of March 2026 and nearly ₹2,000 crore in unpaid bills as of today.
Overspending on infrastructure and maintenance has pushed liabilities even higher, and things could get worse with another ₹1,500 crore expected during 2026-27.
DMK councilors say ward funds unreleased
DMK councilors are upset because promised funds for ward-level development haven't been released, leaving important projects stuck.
GCC property tax drive nets ₹158cr
To tackle the crisis, GCC launched a property tax drive in July 2026 that collected ₹158 crore, compared to ₹61 crore in the same period last year.
Officials are hopeful these efforts will help ease the strain, but unpaid bills and rising costs mean tough times ahead.