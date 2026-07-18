Greater Chennai Corporation suspends 7 officials after ₹2.39L GPay findings

This move follows a report from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), as part of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's push for cleaner governance.

Recent weeks have seen more officials caught for bribery, fake bills, and even cash-for-jobs scams.

To get citizens involved, the government has also rolled out a WhatsApp helpline so people can easily report corrupt practices, showing they're serious about keeping things transparent.