Greater Chennai Corporation suspends 7 officials after ₹2.39L GPay findings
Seven Greater Chennai Corporation officials have been suspended and face legal action after surprise inspections found unaccounted cash and shady transactions, including GPay transactions amounting to ₹2.39 lakh.
The investigation targeted Zones six and nine, shining a light on how digital payments can be tracked in anti-corruption efforts.
Tamil Nadu launches WhatsApp helpline
This move follows a report from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), as part of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's push for cleaner governance.
Recent weeks have seen more officials caught for bribery, fake bills, and even cash-for-jobs scams.
To get citizens involved, the government has also rolled out a WhatsApp helpline so people can easily report corrupt practices, showing they're serious about keeping things transparent.