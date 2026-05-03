Greater Kailash couple loses nearly ₹15cr in official impersonation scam India May 03, 2026

An elderly couple from Delhi's Greater Kailash lost nearly ₹15 crore after scammers, pretending to be officials, convinced them their phone number was linked to money laundering.

Worried, the couple ended up transferring huge sums between late December 2025 and early January 2026 for so-called verification.

Investigators later found the money was moved through accounts of various NGOs and companies.