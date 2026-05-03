Greater Kailash couple loses nearly ₹15cr in official impersonation scam
An elderly couple from Delhi's Greater Kailash lost nearly ₹15 crore after scammers, pretending to be officials, convinced them their phone number was linked to money laundering.
Worried, the couple ended up transferring huge sums between late December 2025 and early January 2026 for so-called verification.
Investigators later found the money was moved through accounts of various NGOs and companies.
Suspects arrested over NGO fund funneling
The fraudsters funneled funds through NGOs like Shivansh Charitable Foundation (₹2.1 crore) and Floresta Foundation (₹4 crore), disguising them as donations.
Some scammers even used APK files to hack devices remotely.
Police have arrested several people involved (including Divyang, Krutik, Robin, and Neel), as part of a larger cybercrime ring.