Greater Noida BBA student reportedly jumps from 19th floor, dies
India
An 18-year-old B.B.A. student from Greater Noida died by suicide early Friday morning, reportedly jumping from the 19th floor of Tower B in the Pristine Avenue Society.
He had hoped to become an actor but was studying business at his family's urging and had seemed upset in recent days.
Family reports distress, police investigating
Police say there were no signs of major family conflict or a suicide note.
The student's family, who lived with him, shared that he was distressed but didn't specify why.
He is survived by his parents and younger brother.
Investigations are ongoing as police look into all possible reasons behind this tragic event.