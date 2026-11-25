Greater Noida constable sent to lines after fining inspector's son
A head constable in Greater Noida was sent to the police lines after he fined a police inspector's son 30,000 rupees for driving with covered license plates.
The officer in question, Inspector Vinod Kumar, leads the Knowledge Park police station.
Vinod Kumar says son fetched documents
Things got tense when the driver refused to step out and called his father, Inspector Kumar.
After allegations emerged that Inspector Vinod Kumar misbehaved with the constable, higher-ups reviewed the case and sent him to the police lines.
A video of the incident went viral, bringing attention to the use of vehicles with covered number plates by police teams.
Inspector Kumar later said his son was just picking up essential documents for his sick mother.