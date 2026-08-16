Greater Noida police arrest 2 men after chase and shootout
Two young men were arrested in Greater Noida after a chase and shootout with police on Saturday.
The pair had allegedly abducted an 18-year-old from Kanpur Nagar and a 27-year-old from Rajasthan, robbing them of cash and forcing online transfers before trying to escape.
Victims rescued and phones recovered
The suspects first robbed Naman for ₹800, then targeted Hemendra near a university, taking ₹3,000 plus an extra ₹5,000 through an online transfer.
When they demanded even more money, Hemendra's brothers called the police.
Officers quickly set up vehicle checks and stopped the suspects' car; the men fired at police but were caught after being injured in the exchange.
Police rescued both victims, recovered stolen items, including cash and phones, and are still searching for a third suspect who got away.