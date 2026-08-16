Greater Noida police arrest 2 men after chase and shootout

The suspects first robbed Naman for ₹800, then targeted Hemendra near a university, taking ₹3,000 plus an extra ₹5,000 through an online transfer.

When they demanded even more money, Hemendra's brothers called the police.

Officers quickly set up vehicle checks and stopped the suspects' car; the men fired at police but were caught after being injured in the exchange.

Police rescued both victims, recovered stolen items, including cash and phones, and are still searching for a third suspect who got away.