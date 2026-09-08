Greater Noida serves Akshat Tripathi 5L bond over Jantar Mantar
Akshat Tripathi, a student from Gautam Buddha University, landed in trouble after Greater Noida authorities accused him of joining a protest at Jantar Mantar.
He was told to furnish a personal bond of ₹5 lakh and sureties of an equal amount from two local solvent persons under the BNSS, with police claiming he was encouraging other university students to participate in a protest proposed by a political party and circulating misleading and anti-government narratives.
Tripathi denies allegations, notice revoked
Tripathi pushed back, saying he protested peacefully and hadn't even been on campus since the university was closed for months.
He also shared that he got hurt during police action at another protest in July.
The Students's Federation of India condemned the action, and the notice was revoked just before his scheduled hearing.
Officials say these notices are meant to prevent unrest.