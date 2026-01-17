Greater Noida: Student accuses professors of assault during class
A BPharm student in Greater Noida has accused a college faculty member of physically assaulting her during a practical class on January 12.
According to her, one professor hit and pushed her, and when one of her friends intervened, he then assaulted her.
The student's 1.40-minute video message was widely circulated on social media.
What's happening now
Police have filed charges against both professors for causing hurt and intimidation.
The college responded by firing the professors and setting up a committee to investigate.
Meanwhile, the college has also filed a complaint against a few people for allegedly maligning the college's image and provoking the woman.
Police are now looking into both sides as they sort out exactly what happened in the classroom clash.