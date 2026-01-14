Greater Noida: Woman killed after rejecting marriage proposal India Jan 14, 2026

In Greater Noida's Beta-2 sector (also referred to as Beta-1 in some reports), Deepa, 27 (some reports state 25), was murdered late at night on January 11 by Ankit Kumar after she turned down his marriage proposal.

Kumar had reportedly been stalking her and waited outside her rented flat as she returned from work.

When Deepa refused to speak with him, he strangled her and tried to hide her body under a parked car to make it look like an accident.