Greater Noida: Woman killed after rejecting marriage proposal
In Greater Noida's Beta-2 sector (also referred to as Beta-1 in some reports), Deepa, 27 (some reports state 25), was murdered late at night on January 11 by Ankit Kumar after she turned down his marriage proposal.
Kumar had reportedly been stalking her and waited outside her rented flat as she returned from work.
When Deepa refused to speak with him, he strangled her and tried to hide her body under a parked car to make it look like an accident.
How the case unfolded
Locals discovered Deepa's body the next day, leading police to launch a murder investigation. She lived nearby with her younger brother.
Police tracked down Kumar using CCTV footage and a tip-off; during his arrest on Tuesday evening, he fired at officers and was shot in the leg in self-defense.
He later confessed to the crime. Police recovered Deepa's phone, a stolen bike, and an illegal pistol from him.
Kumar now faces charges including murder and attempted murder of police officers.