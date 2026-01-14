Next Article
Kerala: Expelled Congress MLA Mamkootathil taken to hotel for evidence collection
India
Rahul Mamkootathil, who was expelled from the Congress party, is facing a sexual assault investigation in Kerala.
On Wednesday, police took him to a Thiruvalla hotel—the spot where the alleged incident happened—to collect evidence.
The whole scene played out under tight security and was shown on TV channels.
What led up to this
Mamkootathil was arrested on January 11 for his alleged role in a third sexual assault case, following a complaint from a woman now living in Canada. She gave her statement over video call.
While he'd previously been protected from arrest in two other cases, this new charge—filed under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code—has made his legal troubles much worse.