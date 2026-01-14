Pongal festival symbolizes Tamil traditions, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent warm wishes to Tamils everywhere for Pongal, calling it a "shining symbol of the richness of Tamil traditions."
The four-day harvest festival kicks off the Thai month in the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with a lot of joy across Tamil Nadu.
Why does Pongal matter?
Modi described Pongal as a festival that brings people together and highlights how closely human effort and nature are linked.
He said it's a time when everyone unites to thank nature for its bounty—Pongal is also about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work.
What's special about Pongal?
Pongal literally means "to boil over," symbolizing abundance.
Each day has its own vibe: Bhogi (letting go of the old), Thai Pongal (honoring the Sun God), Mattu Pongal (thanking cattle), and Kaanum Pongal (family reunions).
It's not just about food—it's about celebrating roots, family, and tradition.