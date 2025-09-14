Next Article
Greater Noida: Woman, son dead; note says boy suffered illness
A 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son were found dead after allegedly jumping from the 13th floor of their Ace City apartment building in Greater Noida West on Saturday morning in a suspected suicide.
Residents were shaken by the news, especially after a note revealed the mother's deep distress over her son's long-term illness.
Neighbors in shock over loss
The boy had battled a chronic illness since early childhood, relying on medication and unable to attend school.
The family tried both medical and spiritual remedies but saw no improvement.
In her note to her husband, the mother wrote, "We don't want to trouble you anymore."
Police are treating it as a suspected suicide, and neighbors remain in shock over the loss.