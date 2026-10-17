Green Visakha urges AP government block Google's $15B AI plan
India
Green Visakha, an environmental group, is urging the Andhra Pradesh government to stop Google's massive $15 billion AI data center plans in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.
Marking a year since the state signed a memorandum of understanding with Google, they rallied for more transparency and want a detailed public breakdown of all agreements.
Green Visakha alleges permissions lacked EIAs
The group says permissions for the project were given without proper environmental impact assessments or public hearings, steps that are legally required.
They also pointed out that these approvals ignored NITI Aayog's framework for sustainable data centers.
Calling it a "Black Day for Vizag," Green Visakha plans to make this a big issue in upcoming local elections and push candidates to take a stand.