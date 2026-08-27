Gridlock grips Delhi-NCR roads during Raksha Bandhan evening travel

The DME had a major bottleneck at an exit on the DME, where an eight-lane stretch narrows down to just two lanes.

NH-9 was also gridlocked, especially near Dasna and Mehrauli cut. Even alternate routes weren't much help.

Police set up diversions, but those just slowed things down elsewhere.

Near Noida's Botanical Garden Metro Station, crowds of pedestrians added to the mess.

Despite extra police efforts, traffic barely moved well into the evening.