Groom Azad Bind shot dead while heading to Jaunpur wedding
India
A wedding in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh took a tragic turn when Azad Bind, the groom, was shot and killed just five kilometers from his home while traveling to the venue.
Despite getting threats a couple of days before, his family decided to go ahead with the celebrations.
Police link attack to bride's family
Police believe the attack was linked to opposition from the bride's extended family, who had opposed the wedding and allegedly issued threats days earlier.
Three suspects, Pradeep Bind, Ravi Yadav, and Bhole Rajbhar, are currently on the run.
A reward has been announced for any leads, and police teams are actively searching while keeping extra security in place around the area.