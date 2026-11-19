Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla named to TIME100 Next India 2026
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just landed a spot on the TIME100 Next India 2026 list, thanks to his standout role in India's space journey.
He made headlines as the first Indian to visit the International Space Station during the Axiom-4 mission in June 2025, a huge moment for India since Rakesh Sharma's legendary flight back in 1984.
Shubhanshu Shukla preparing for Gaganyaan 2027
Shukla's story is all about determination. Picked for the Gaganyaan program in 2019, he trained with ISRO and in Russia, overcoming tight budgets and global challenges.
On his ISS trip, he ran science experiments that boosted India's research game.
Now, he's gearing up for Gaganyaan's first crewed test flight in 2027, aiming to help India achieve independent human spaceflight for the very first time.