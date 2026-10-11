Group of 12 Bangladeshis suspected trafficking victims found in Goalpara

The broker, Sabor, promised work in Guwahati but disappeared with their money and phone once they arrived, leaving them stuck.

He had shown them video calls of other Bangladeshis working in the city and arranged for employers to pay ₹20,000 per adult (to be cut from their salaries).

Sarma has promised tough action against anyone locally involved and says the state is committed to stopping illegal migration and trafficking.

Investigations are ongoing.