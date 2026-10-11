Group of 12 Bangladeshis suspected trafficking victims found in Goalpara
12 Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, were picked up in Assam's Goalpara district after a local found them stranded.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said they are suspected victims of a human trafficking ring.
The group reportedly crossed into India on October 5 with help from a broker, hoping for jobs that never materialized.
Broker Sabor disappeared with Bangladeshis's money
The broker, Sabor, promised work in Guwahati but disappeared with their money and phone once they arrived, leaving them stuck.
He had shown them video calls of other Bangladeshis working in the city and arranged for employers to pay ₹20,000 per adult (to be cut from their salaries).
Sarma has promised tough action against anyone locally involved and says the state is committed to stopping illegal migration and trafficking.
Investigations are ongoing.