GSEB to publish Class 10 SSC results May 6 8am India May 05, 2026

Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the Class 10 SSC results on May 6, 2026, at 8am

If you took the exams between February 26 and March 16, just head to gseb.org or results.gseb.org to check your scores.

All exams were held offline in a single offline shift.