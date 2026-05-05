GSEB to publish Class 10 SSC results May 6 8am
India
Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the Class 10 SSC results on May 6, 2026, at 8am
If you took the exams between February 26 and March 16, just head to gseb.org or results.gseb.org to check your scores.
All exams were held offline in a single offline shift.
CCTV and police, 2025 pass rates
This year's exams had extra security with CCTV at every center and police on site, so things stayed smooth.
In 2025, about 83% of regular students passed; for repeaters, it was around 32%.
Good luck!