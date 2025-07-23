GST notices to small vendors: Karnataka tea, coffee on strike

Vendors wearing black badges in protest

This crackdown has left small traders anxious and switching back to "cash only" to avoid big tax bills.

Vendors are wearing black badges in protest, serving only black tea at some spots, and planning a statewide bandh on July 25, 2025 with a rally in Bengaluru.

Trader groups say the GST notices feel unfair and want them withdrawn—and even the Chief Minister has stepped in for talks.

For many small vendors or anyone using digital payments for business, this highlights how tax rules can suddenly shake up daily life.

