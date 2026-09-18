Gudalur tiger suspected in 2 deaths captured for Chennai zoo
India
After a month-long search, forest teams have safely captured the male tiger suspected of killing two people near Gudalur.
The operation at Silver Cloud Estate used kumki elephants and drone cameras, with the tiger trapped in one cage at Silver Cloud Estate and 14 strategically placed cages around Gudalur to track him down.
He's now set for a permanent stay at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai.
Officials matched hair and camera photos
To be sure they had the right animal, officials matched hair samples from the attack sites and camera trap photos with the captured tiger.
The male tiger was then transported to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai, where it is to live out the rest of its life in captivity.