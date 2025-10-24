Update your Aadhar details online or offline in minutes

Updating your Aadhar card details is an important task that keeps your information accurate and up-to-date. Be it a change in address, phone number, or any other personal detail, updating your Aadhar card is important for smooth access to various services. Here, we have detailed the steps you need to follow to update your Aadhar card details easily and without any fuss.

Process overview Understanding the update process The process to update Aadhar card details can be done online or offline. For online updates, visit UIDAI's official website and log in using your credentials. For offline updates, head to an authorized Aadhar enrollment center. In both cases, you would need supporting documents to prove the changes you want to make.

Document checklist Required documents for updates To update your Aadhar card details, you will need certain documents as proof of identity or address. Usually accepted documents include a passport, voter ID, or utility bills for changing addresses. Make sure these documents are valid and correspond to the information you wish to update in your Aadhar card.

Online steps Online update procedure For online updates, first visit the UIDAI portal through your Aadhaar-linked registered mobile number. Once logged in, head to the update section and select the details you want to change. Follow the on-screen instructions carefully, upload the required scanned documents as proof, and submit your request for verification. Make sure all uploaded documents are clear and valid to avoid delays in processing.

Offline steps Offline update procedure For an offline update, you should head to an authorized Aadhar enrollment center, taking the original copies of the documents needed for verification. There, you will be asked to fill out an application form, clearly mentioning which details do you need to update on your Aadhar card. The center's staff will then verify your documents to process your request. Notably, all information on the form should be accurate and match the submitted documents.