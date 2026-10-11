Gujarat ATS and Valsad police detain 3 Mad Sandhu suspects
India
Three more people have been arrested for the murder of Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu.
The Gujarat ATS and Valsad police picked up Harsimranjit Singh, Fateh Singh, and Arman Singh from Vapi.
They are now being handed over to Punjab Police as the investigation moves forward.
Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar
Sandhu was shot dead on October 3 near a car-wash center in Amritsar by two men on a motorcycle.
Earlier, police had already caught Parminder Kaka, believed to be one of the shooters linked to the Goldy Dhillon gang.
Investigators think these latest suspects may have helped scout out the location before the attack, giving police new leads as they try to piece together what happened.