Gujarat bans caste related stickers and signs on private vehicles
Gujarat just banned caste-related stickers and signs on all private vehicles, from bikes to busses.
The rule, notified on November 17, 2026, is meant to bring greater clarity to the rules governing displays on vehicles and explicitly place caste-identifying signage under regulatory restrictions.
Gujarat requires permission for caste displays
The state updated its Motor Vehicles Rules so "caste signage" can't be displayed under Rule 125.
There's also a new sub-rule that blocks any caste-based displays unless the government gives special permission.
The change was open for public feedback in June but went ahead without any objections.