Gujarat begins razing illegal luxury bungalows near Statue of Unity

Top officials received subsidized plots

Back in 2019, these prime plots were handed out at subsidized rates to top officials, both retired and serving, by the then district collector.

Instead of following rules, some owners went big with over 15-bedroom bungalows.

While six plots were reclaimed earlier, two owners have managed to pause demolition with temporary court orders.

Still, authorities say they're committed to getting back public land and sending a strong message against misuse of resources.