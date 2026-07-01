Gujarat begins razing illegal luxury bungalows near Statue of Unity
Gujarat officials have started tearing down illegal luxury bungalows built by senior government officers just a few kilometers from the Statue of Unity.
These stylish homes popped up on government land that was meant for small family houses, but instead turned into massive multistory mansions.
The demolition is happening under tight police watch, showing the administration is serious about tackling corruption.
Top officials received subsidized plots
Back in 2019, these prime plots were handed out at subsidized rates to top officials, both retired and serving, by the then district collector.
Instead of following rules, some owners went big with over 15-bedroom bungalows.
While six plots were reclaimed earlier, two owners have managed to pause demolition with temporary court orders.
Still, authorities say they're committed to getting back public land and sending a strong message against misuse of resources.