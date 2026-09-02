Gujarat cancels licenses for 50 pharmaceutical firms citing safety concerns
Gujarat's Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) canceled the licenses of 50 pharmaceutical firms.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya shared that closure orders were issued to two drug manufacturing companies after a review of the FDCA's August activities.
The move aims to keep unsafe meds off the shelves and protect public health.
Gujarat FDCA collects 588 antibiotic samples
The FDCA didn't stop at shutting companies: they suspended eight manufacturing licenses and canceled manufacturing licenses of 11 drugs.
They also launched a campaign in rural areas to test antibiotic quality, collecting 588 samples.
Pansheriya emphasized the team's focus on surprise inspections, especially with items of daily consumption like milk, ghee, oil, and spices during festival season, saying these efforts are all about keeping people safe.