Gujarat CID arrests Rafiqul Alam over alleged ₹1071.5cr cybercrime ring
India
A 25-year-old from Assam, Rafiqul Alam, was arrested by the Gujarat CID for allegedly running a massive cybercrime operation: 1,090 cybercrimes adding up to ₹1,071.5 crore.
He moved money through 1,754 Indian bank accounts and converted it into crypto before sending it to China.
Alam had 23 crypto wallets, ₹16cr
Investigators found 23 crypto wallets on Alam's devices with transactions worth ₹16 crore and chats linking him to China-based criminals.
Meanwhile, the CID also stopped 10 digital arrest scams targeting people across four states, saving victims from losing lakhs to fraudsters pretending to be officials.