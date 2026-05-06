Gujarat Class 10 SSC results announced soon on gseb.org
India
Gujarat's Class 10 SSC results are about to be announced, so keep an eye on gseb.org or just WhatsApp to 6357300971 for your scores.
The exams ran from February 26 to March 16 this year, with extra security measures in place to keep things fair.
GSEB login and 33% per subject
To see your result, head over to the GSEB website, find the Class 10 result link, and log in with your details. You can download your result too.
You'll need at least 33% in both theory and practicals for each subject (and overall) to clear the exams.
If you don't make it in a subject or two, don't stress. Compartment exams are there so you can try again without losing a whole year.