Gujarat Class 10 SSC results announced soon on gseb.org

GSEB login and 33% per subject

To see your result, head over to the GSEB website, find the Class 10 result link, and log in with your details. You can download your result too.

You'll need at least 33% in both theory and practicals for each subject (and overall) to clear the exams.

If you don't make it in a subject or two, don't stress. Compartment exams are there so you can try again without losing a whole year.