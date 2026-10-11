Gujarat couple arrested after newborn girl found dead in pond
India
A couple from Gujarat's Panchmahal district has been arrested after police discovered their newborn daughter's body in a pond, hidden in a plastic bag weighed down with bricks.
The shocking find on October 7 led police to quickly trace the crime back to the parents using hospital records.
Rathwa couple charged with murder
During questioning, Suresh and Sangeetaben Rathwa reportedly admitted they did not want another girl, so they took their newborn from the hospital and disposed of her.
Both are now charged with murder and are in custody.
This heartbreaking case is a reminder of why conversations about gender equality and valuing every life still matter today.