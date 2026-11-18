The woman, separated from her husband, had kept her four-year relationship with the accused secret.

She had ended two earlier pregnancies during their affair but hid this one until she went into labor around midnight and then went to a grazing field on the outskirts of the village, where she delivered a baby girl.

According to police, when the baby started crying, the woman allegedly panicked and strangled her, while her lover was present, to keep their relationship hidden before leaving the newborn girl in a drain.

The investigation is still ongoing.