Gujarat family hires 4 bouncers to monitor 16-year-old's phone use
India
In Gujarat, a family took the unusual step of hiring four bouncers to watch over their 16-year-old daughter after her screen time spiraled out of control.
The move came when attempts to limit her phone and social media use led to violent outbursts, with the family now spending about ₹65,000 for round-the-clock supervision.
Teen chats with strangers, shows aggression
The teen's addiction included frequently posting photos and chatting with strangers online.
Things escalated when she started sneaking out to meet people she met on the internet.
Efforts by her parents to set limits resulted in broken appliances and even physical aggression toward her mother, a situation mental health experts say is becoming more common since the pandemic.