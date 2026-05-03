Gujarat family hires 4 bouncers to monitor 16-year-old's phone use India May 03, 2026

In Gujarat, a family took the unusual step of hiring four bouncers to watch over their 16-year-old daughter after her screen time spiraled out of control.

The move came when attempts to limit her phone and social media use led to violent outbursts, with the family now spending about ₹65,000 for round-the-clock supervision.