Gujarat FDCA raids seize over 35L suspected-adulterated ghee and oils
India
Gujarat's Food and Drug Control Administration just busted one factory in Surat and firms in Deesa, seizing over ₹35 lakh worth of suspected adulterated ghee and oils.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya ordered the raids to help keep food safer for everyone.
Surat factory seized 5,157-liter ghee
In Surat, officials found a factory allegedly making suspected adulterated Shri Anmol Ratan Cow Ghee. They confiscated 5,157-liter of it along with large amounts of palmolein and soybean oil.
In Deesa, 987-liter of ghee suspected to be adulterated were seized too.
All samples are being tested now, and Minister Pansheriya made it clear: anyone risking public health will face strict action.