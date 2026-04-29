Gujarat Great Indian Bustard chick born March 26 feared dead

Setback for Gujarat egg swap breeding

Losing this chick is a setback for new breeding methods that swap infertile wild eggs with fertile ones from captivity, a big deal since Gujarat only has three wild female GIBs left, and none can lay fertile eggs.

With just about 150 GIBs surviving in the wild (mostly in Rajasthan), hunting, habitat loss, and collisions with energy transmission lines are major threats.

Conservation teams now plan to try again after monsoon season, hoping future chicks will have better luck.