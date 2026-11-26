Gujarat head constable duped of 50L in political connections scam
A Gujarat head constable was among those duped in a ₹50 lakh scam to the father-son duo who said they could get the inquiry closed in his favor using their political connections.
The scam only came to light when the duo pushed for another ₹10 lakh, raising the officer's suspicions after which the complainant contacted the Deputy Superintendent of Police and learned that no such settlement existed and the probe was still underway.
Accused used politician photos, police investigating
The accused won the head constable's trust by showing off photos with politicians and promising not just help in the inquiry.
After paying in installments, the officer double-checked their claims with senior police, who confirmed it was all fake.
He then filed a complaint, and now police are investigating. Officials are asking anyone else targeted by similar scams to come forward.