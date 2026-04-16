Gujarat heat to last until April 18 before light rain
If you're in Gujarat and tired of the heat, hang in there: a change is coming.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the current hot and humid spell will stick around until April 18, especially along the coast.
But starting April 19, expect some light to moderate rain that should finally cool things down.
Rajkot 41.9°C as coasts stay cooler
Rajkot just hit a sizzling 41.9 degrees Celsius (that's well above normal), with Ahmedabad and Amreli not far behind.
Meanwhile, coastal cities like Dwarka and Porbandar have stayed relatively cooler.
Thanks to a Western Disturbance moving in, places in North Gujarat (like Aravalli and Dahod) and Saurashtra could see showers on April 19.
By April 20, South Gujarat districts such as Tapi and Dang might get some rain too. So if you're hoping for relief from the hot spell, it's almost here!