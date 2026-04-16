Gujarat heat to last until April 18 before light rain

Rajkot 41.9°C as coasts stay cooler

Rajkot just hit a sizzling 41.9 degrees Celsius (that's well above normal), with Ahmedabad and Amreli not far behind.

Meanwhile, coastal cities like Dwarka and Porbandar have stayed relatively cooler.

Thanks to a Western Disturbance moving in, places in North Gujarat (like Aravalli and Dahod) and Saurashtra could see showers on April 19.

By April 20, South Gujarat districts such as Tapi and Dang might get some rain too. So if you're hoping for relief from the hot spell, it's almost here!