Gujarat High Court denies abortion to 17-year-old citing health risk
The Gujarat High Court has turned down a 17-year-old girl's request to end her eight-month pregnancy, saying it would be too risky for her health.
The teen, who reported being raped by her 22-year-old brother, only found out she was pregnant during a health checkup in July.
Doctors told the court that ending the pregnancy this late could put her life in danger.
Court orders medical care and compensation
To help both the survivor and the baby, the court ordered that the girl receive medical care throughout her pregnancy and after delivery.
The state government will cover all costs for the child until adoption, with the newborn set to be placed in a Surat adoption agency under official supervision.
The court also made sure the survivor gets interim compensation to support her through this tough time.