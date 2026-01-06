Next Article
Gujarat High Court hit with bomb threat email before Putin's visit
India
On Monday morning, the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad got a bomb threat email claiming four RDX bombs were planted during a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Similar hoax emails popped up at district courts in Surat, Anand, Rajkot, and Bharuch, plus city civil courts and collector offices in Gandhinagar and Bharuch.
The email looked a lot like previous threats sent to Mumbai courts.
Quick response but no real danger found
Police teams, bomb squads, and sniffer dogs searched all the spots—thankfully, nothing dangerous turned up.
After security checks cleared the area, court proceedings resumed as usual.
Police have filed a cybercrime case, and the threat email claimed possible links with Pakistan.