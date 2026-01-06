Gujarat High Court hit with bomb threat email before Putin's visit India Jan 06, 2026

On Monday morning, the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad got a bomb threat email claiming four RDX bombs were planted during a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Similar hoax emails popped up at district courts in Surat, Anand, Rajkot, and Bharuch, plus city civil courts and collector offices in Gandhinagar and Bharuch.

The email looked a lot like previous threats sent to Mumbai courts.