Gujarat High Court probes Rajkumar Jaat death near Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway

Police shared CCTV footage showing Rajkumar walking alone for 51km over about 11 hours and 39 minutes before his death (the video allegedly shows him removing his own clothes).

His family isn't convinced by the investigation so far; they say key evidence like his clothes wasn't found and accuse police of shielding the accused.

Police also mentioned possible drug use, but the family disputes this, saying he left his phone at home so it doesn't add up.

The High Court will take up the case again on September 24.