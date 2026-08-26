Gujarat High Court probes Rajkumar Jaat death near Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway
The Gujarat High Court is now looking into what really happened to 23-year-old Rajkumar Jaat, a UPSC hopeful who went missing on March 2 and was found dead a week later near the Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway.
While police first thought it was an accident, Rajkumar's father believes there's more to the story and has asked for a CBI investigation.
CCTV shows Rajkumar Jaat walking 51km
Police shared CCTV footage showing Rajkumar walking alone for 51km over about 11 hours and 39 minutes before his death (the video allegedly shows him removing his own clothes).
His family isn't convinced by the investigation so far; they say key evidence like his clothes wasn't found and accuse police of shielding the accused.
Police also mentioned possible drug use, but the family disputes this, saying he left his phone at home so it doesn't add up.
The High Court will take up the case again on September 24.