Gujarat inspects over 1800 bridges, shuts down 133
After a state-wide safety audit, Gujarat has closed 133 bridges—20 are fully shut, and 113 are now off-limits for heavy vehicles.
The move comes as a precaution, with officials worried about the strength of older structures.
Trigger was the tragic Gambhira bridge collapse
The trigger was the tragic Gambhira bridge collapse near Vadodara on July 9, which claimed at least 20 lives, although reports on the death toll vary.
Now, nine Narmada canal bridges are also affected.
The government is fast-tracking repairs and building a new ₹212 crore bridge in record time.
State leaders say these steps show they're serious about keeping people safe and preventing more disasters, although this is an inference rather than a direct quote.
If you travel in Gujarat or have family there, this affects daily routes and road safety.
It's also a reminder that regular checks—and quick action—can save lives when infrastructure ages or weather gets rough.