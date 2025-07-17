Gujarat inspects over 1800 bridges, shuts down 133

Trigger was the tragic Gambhira bridge collapse

The trigger was the tragic Gambhira bridge collapse near Vadodara on July 9, which claimed at least 20 lives, although reports on the death toll vary.

Now, nine Narmada canal bridges are also affected.

The government is fast-tracking repairs and building a new ₹212 crore bridge in record time.

State leaders say these steps show they're serious about keeping people safe and preventing more disasters, although this is an inference rather than a direct quote.