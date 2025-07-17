Next Article
Gujarat shuts down 5 bridges following safety audit
After the Gambhira bridge collapse in Gujarat claimed 20 lives, the state has launched a massive safety check on its bridges.
Over 2,100 bridges along the Narmada canal network are being inspected, and five have already been closed for being unsafe.
The move comes as officials aim to prevent another tragedy and keep travel safer.
Major routes, highways affected as 5 bridges close
Major bridges like Ajitgarh-Ghantila are now completely shut, while four others only allow light vehicles.
Another 36 could close soon for urgent repairs—impacting important highways and rural routes.
Local teams are working on fixes, and the rest of the bridges will stay under watch to catch any more issues early.